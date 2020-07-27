LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities are warning the public of scammers posing as coronavirus contact tracers.
The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office says criminals are pretending to be gathering information about COVID-19 cases, but are asking for Social Security numbers, money, financial information and immigration status – information that is not needed for contact tracing.
Victims have been contacted via phone, text messages and emails.
Legitimate contact tracers have already are having a difficult time due to lack of contact information and people being unwilling to undergo the lengthy interview.
Authorities say that legitimate contact tracers may request a person’s full name and date of birth, but will not ask personal information about a person’s finances, Social Security number or detailed health information. People can also call the local health department to verify that calls or messages are valid, but should remain wary of links or attachments in emails or text messages.