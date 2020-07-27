RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — As healthcare workers clapped and cheered, Carlos Calderon was released from a Riverside hospital Sunday after 13 days battling coronavirus.
Calderon spent 13 days in the hospital and ICU at Riverside Community Hospital. The 60-year-old Riverside man had to spend most of his stay in the ICU, where he had to be regularly flipped to help him breathe, and he lost 25 to 30 pounds during his battle against coronavirus.
Hospital officials said Caldron is a diabetic who had been experiencing symptoms for about a week before he finally went to Riverside Community Hospital. He tested positive for COVID-19 and pneumonia on July 13. His daughter and son also tested positive for COVID-19, but had much milder symptoms.
On Sunday, Caldron donned a hospital gown, a medical mask and gloves before he was wheeled out of the hospital. He shook his head in appreciation for his send-off, and waved from his wheelchair, which had been adorned with balloons.
“He’s so happy because everybody was so nice with him,” his wife Leticia Calderon said.
“And everyone just made him feel welcome,” his daughter Kathy, her voice emotional, said. “So thank you.”
Riverside Community Hospital says it helped save 550 COVID-19 patients to date.