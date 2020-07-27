SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Orange County Supervisor Andrew Do is inviting residents to participate in the #MaskUpOC contest to find creative ways to encourage friends and family to wear face coverings.

“Too many people are ignoring health experts’ advice to wear a face covering. Together, we can change that,” Do said. “We want eye-catching messages that are both informative and fun.”

All Orange County residents are invited to participate by creating original work “that inspires, educates and encourages our community to stay safe and wear a face covering,” according to Do’s office.

Entries can be anything that conveys the public health message including drawings, mask designs, infographics, posters, memes, songs, videos and other original content.

Do, who authored the county’s first mask requirement for food and pharmacy workers in April, said the contest is a way to harness residents’ creative talents and civic engagement to better communicate the county’s public health COVID-19 information.

“The goal of #MaskUpOC is impact,” Do said. “We want to encourage everyone to share their creation on social media. Let’s engage our friends and family to like, share, and retweet.”

Winners from different age groups will be selected weekly and will be chosen based on creativity and community impact.

The winning designs will be shared by the county and potentially featured in its COVID-19 Public Health Campaign.

To enter, use the hashtag #MaskUpOC, or tag @JoinAndrewDo on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)