MONTEBELLO (CBSLA) — Three new COVID-19 testing sites will open Monday in Montebello, South Gate and Panorama City as part of Los Angeles County’s effort to expand access to “high-need areas.”
Appointments will be up for available Monday at South Gate Park, 4900 Southern Ave.; Tuesday at Montebello Civic Center, 1600 W. Beverly Blvd.; and Wednesday at 14665 Roscoe Blvd. in Panorama City.
According to the LA County Emergency Operations Center, the three sites will have the capacity to test almost 2,000 residents a day, five days a week, by the end of this week.
The city of Los Angeles also continues to deploy mobile testing units to areas like the Nickerson Gardens housing development and in Boyle Heights – where teams offered testing to residents last week. A testing site was also recently opened at the Veterans Affairs’ Parking Lot 15 at Jackie Robinson Stadium.
Testing is prioritized for people who have symptoms or at high risk of contracting the virus and essential workers, but any Los Angeles County resident can make an appointment for a test. For availability or the full list of testing sites, visit covid19.lacounty.gov/testing/ or coronavirus.lacity.org/testing. Testing is also offered at select CVS, Rite-Aid, Federally Qualified Health Centers and the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services-operated health centers.
