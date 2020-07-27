BOSTON (CBSLA) — Jorge Salcedo, UCLA’s former men’s soccer coach, pleaded guilty Monday, the latest in connection with the college admissions scandal.
Salcedo, 47, of Los Angeles, entered a guilty plea to one count of conspiracy to commit racketeering. According to the plea agreement, prosecutors will recommend a sentence at the low end of the sentencing guidelines, one year of supervised release, a fine, forfeiture in the amount of $200,000 and restitution.
Prosecutors say Salcedo had worked with William “Rick” Singer and former USC women’s soccer head coach Ali Khosroshahin to facilitate the admission of the daughter of Davina and Bruce Isackson to UCLA as a purported women’s soccer recruit in 2016. Salcedo had emailed the UCLA women’s soccer coaches the Isacksons’ daughter’s transcript, test scores, and a fake soccer profile that he had received from Singer and Khosroshahin, then created a fake backstory about how he learned about the daughter through a club team coach when compliance officers questioned if she actually played soccer.
The Isacksons pleaded guilty in the case last year.
Salcedo was also accused of recruiting other students who were clients of Singer’s for money.
The charge of racketeering conspiracy provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.