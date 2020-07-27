Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities are searching for a 63-year-old woman with dementia who went missing from the Westmont area over the weekend.
Caroline Johnson was last seen on Sunday, July 26 around noon near her home in the 1300 block of West 90th Street.
She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, gray sweater and dark jeans.
Johnson is described as 5 feet tall, 110 pounds with brown eyes, black hair and a “James Brown” tattoo on her right shoulder.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Missing Person’s Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous reports can also be provided by calling 800-222-8477.