LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday continued to investigate a fatal hit-and-run accident that claimed the life of a bicyclist in Long Beach.
The crash unfolded around 3:20 a.m. on Orange Avenue and Del Amo Boulevard.
It was there that authorities say officers were dispatched. Upon arrival, they located the bicyclist who succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
A preliminary investigation has shown that the victim was riding south on Orange Avenue when he was struck by a car that was also traveling southbound. The driver failed to stop at the scene and fled before officers arrived.
The bicyclist’s identity has not been released.
Anyone with more information about this incident was asked to Det. Kelsey Myers or Det. Shawn Loughlin of the Long Beach Police Department collision investigation detail at (562) 570-7355.