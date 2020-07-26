LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday released new confirmed cases of COVID-19 for Los Angeles County, reporting an additional 1,703 confirmed new cases, and 10 deaths.
Of the new deaths, three were over the age of 80, three were between the ages of 65 and 79, one was between the ages of 50 and 64, and one person was between the ages of 30 and 49. Seven had underlying health conditions.
“We send our condolences and prayers to our neighbors who have lost loved ones to COVID-19 including the families and colleagues mourning two devoted first responders — a City of Los Angeles Fire Department firefighter and a Los Angeles Police Department officer,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health.
Ferrer went on to say, “the actions each of us take affect the lives of others including the very people we rely on to protect us — first responders and healthcare workers. We know that staying physically distant from people not in your household, wearing face coverings and washing hands frequently works to slow the spread of COVID-19 and saves lives. This pandemic has been tragic for many and frustrating and exhausting for most. We know the sooner we get back to slowing the spread the sooner we can move forward on our recovery journey.”