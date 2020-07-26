Comments (2)
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A home invasion suspect was stabbed to death on Sunday night in Koreatown, authorities said.
An armed intruder tried to break into a penthouse in the 3000 block Wilshire Boulevard around 6 p.m.
The resident was shot in the leg and disarmed the suspect before stabbing him to death, according to police.
At last check, the resident was being treated at the hospital in stable condition for the gunshot wound.
Police said they will remain at the scene overnight as the investigation continues.
well done home owner