PARIS (CBSLA) — Olivia de Havilland, best known for her role as Melanie Hamilton in “Gone With the Wind,” has died at the age of 104.
De Havilland died of natural causes, her publicist said, according to the Associated Press.
De Havilland’s credits included feature films like “Captain Blood” in 1935 and “The Adventures of Robin Hood” in 1938. But it was her role in the classic film “Gone With the Wind” in 1939 that earned her a first of five Oscar nominations. De Havilland won Oscar Awards twice in her career for her roles in “To Each His Own” and “The Heiress.”
