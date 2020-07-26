Comments
HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — A 17-year-old girl was shot and killed during a street takeover in the heart of Hollywood on Saturday.
Police do not believe the teen was the intended target. She was standing at the corner of Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue when gunfire rang out.
A large crowd had been gathered in the area for an illegal street racing sideshow. Around 200 people had converged. A short time later, an altercation broke out between two men at the event.
In the course of the argument, one of the men opened fire. One of the bullets struck the teen, who was declared dead on the scene. Her identity was not released.
The incident is under investigation.
That, was not a street race. A bunch of hoodlums , causing trouble with burnouts and donuts. Stupid, stupid fools.
Who are the parents of these young people?
We need a military draft to instill some fear into our youth. It’s out of control. And not women, all young men 18-30,