LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — About 300 protesters gathered in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon in support of a two-month-long movement in Portland, Oregon, where federal law enforcement officials are under scrutiny after clashes with protesters.
There were similar rallies throughout the U.S. in Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, New York and other cities.
The L.A. demonstrations were organized by the groups Refuse Fascism and Youth Liberation Front.
The crowd marched to the Los Angeles Police Department headquarters at First and Main streets, then to the Metropolitan Detention Center.
Participants also moved to the Alameda offramp of the 101 Freeway, but later left.
Some of the people in the group were seen breaking windows of the downtown federal building and federal signage has been graffitied with profanities.
At least one arrest was made during the protests.
