SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Orange County health officials have reported 595 new coronavirus cases and six additional deaths as of Saturday.
To date, there have been 33,953 coronavirus cases and 562 deaths across Orange County.
Current hospitalizations stand at 685 individuals, including ICU cases.
The rate of residents testing positive in the county has remained at 12.7%, which is higher than the state’s desired rate of 8%.
Orange County has administered 389,381 coronavirus tests — with 4,689 reported Saturday — and documented 18,737 recoveries, the county’s Health Care Agency reported.
