JURUPA VALLEY (CBSLA) — A wildland fire broke out on Saturday afternoon in Jurupa Valley, leading to a response of more than 200 firefighters.
The Karen Fire was reported just after 3 p.m. on Sierra Avenue and Karen Lane.
The fire grew from approximately 5-10 acres to roughly 150 acres as of 6:15 p.m.
Containment at last check was at 10% and 225 firefighters from Cal Fire, Riverside County Fire Department, City of Corona Fire Department, and San Bernardino County Fire were on scene battling the fire.
No injuries or structural damages have been reported, and no evacuations have been ordered.
Sierra Avenue between Armstrong and the San Bernardino County Line has been closed.
