LAGUNA BEACH (CBSLA) — Police are looking for the suspect behind an attack on a gay bar in Laguna Beach.
Bottle-based incendiary devices were used in the incident that left seven windows broken on Wednesday at the Main Street Bar & Cabaret, according to police.
Hunter Mann, the assistant manager, said the bar has been closed in recent months due to the pandemic and was undergoing some renovation work.
The bar has been family-owned and operated for nearly 20 years.
“We’ve got a large transgender following. We’ve got a large straight following. We’ve got surfers. We’ve got everybody who comes in there, and I just want it to be a safe place for everybody,” said owner Wendy Nelson.
The bar says it has cameras on the inside and only one at the door, which didn’t capture whoever was responsible for the attack.
Police detectives are working on the case with fire department arson investigators and have sent the devices to a lab to figure out what substances were in the bottles.
