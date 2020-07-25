Comments
SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — Detectives have released photos of a man suspected in the shooting deaths of an attorney in San Bernardino County and a judge’s son in New Jersey.
Images show Roy Den Hollander at the San Bernardino train station back on July 11th. It was then that authorities say Hollander rented a car and drove to Marc Angelucci’s house where he allegedly posed as a FedEx driver, then shot and killed Angelucci.
Another photo shows Hollander after he took a train to Union Station in LA.
Last weekend, in New Jersey, Hollander was also accused of posing as a delivery driver when he allegedly killed the son of a judge and wounded her husband. He later killed himself.
Both homicides remain under investigation.