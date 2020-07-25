LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — LAPD Chief Michel Moore announced the death of Officer Valentin Martinez this week.
Moore posted the devastating news on social media Friday.
Today we lost Officer Valentin Martinez, who tragically fell to COVID-19.
He worked as a patrol officer within @LAPDMission, dedicating his life to the people of LA. To his partner Megan, his mother, and siblings—our deepest condolences.
Ofcr Martinez, May God welcome you home. pic.twitter.com/rHObUO2lkz
— Chief Michel Moore (@LAPDChiefMoore) July 24, 2020
Loved ones confirmed that Martinez, a 13-year veteran, leaves behind his pregnant, domestic partner who was expecting twin boys. He was 45.
“This disease is taking everybody,” said Alice Forgues, a Mission Hills resident.
Martinez spent more than one month in the intensive care unit before passing away. As of Friday, the LAPD had reported that at least 453 of its personnel had tested positive for the coronavirus, of which 270 have recovered and returned to work.
A procession in honor of Martinez is planned for next week.