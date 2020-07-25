CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — LAPD Chief Michel Moore announced the death of Officer Valentin Martinez this week.

Moore posted the devastating news on social media Friday.

Loved ones confirmed that Martinez, a 13-year veteran, leaves behind his pregnant, domestic partner who was expecting twin boys. He was 45.

“This disease is taking everybody,” said Alice Forgues, a Mission Hills resident.

Martinez spent more than one month in the intensive care unit before passing away. As of Friday, the LAPD had reported that at least 453 of its personnel had tested positive for the coronavirus, of which 270 have recovered and returned to work.

A procession in honor of Martinez is planned for next week.

