LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The extra weekly $600 dollars millions of Americans are receiving on their unemployment checks are set to expire at the end of the month.

In California, the extra money stops Saturday, July 25.

While Democrats call to continue the $600 payout, treasury secretary Steven Munchin says Republicans want to extend unemployment benefits to cover 70% of lost wages.

Stage 4 workers in California who work arenas and concert venues will be the last to return to the stage during the coronavirus shutdown. The governor has said 2021 at the earliest.

“Until we have a cure or a vaccine, or both in the United States, I don’t think we are going back to work,” said production manager Chris Gratton.

Four men interviewed by CBSLA’s Kristine Lazar all have decades in the industry. They all estimate they’ve lost 75% of their income in the tens of thousands of dollars.

“It’s the first time in my 30 year career that I have ever had to file for unemployment,” said freelance production manager Chris Fahey.

Fahey works on live events like Coachella and Stagecoach. He’s been on unemployment but will lose the extra $600 a week from the cares act.

“I am on EBT, the equivalent of a food stamp. I have my unemployment but that’s going to be cut by 60% basically. I really don’t know how I will pay rent or feed my kids,” he said.

Tim Bolish s also an audio engineer. He says he is going to have to leave California without the extra $600 coming in.

“Why am I going to live in one of the most expensive cities in the United States to just bleed myself dry,” Bolish said.

Arts and entertainment is such a niche industry. Workers say they’re having a hard time finding replacement work until they can get back to their old careers.

“The competitions for these jobs is now outrageous because now instead of having 100 people apply for a job you have 150 thousand people applying for the same job.”

Congress is considering extending the $600 but critics say it encourages people to stay on unemployment instead of getting back to work.

Some Republicans have suggested lowering the amount to an extra $200 to $400 a week.

To donate to organizations that are helping stage 4 unemployed workers visit theroadieclinic.com, livenationentertainment.com, or grammy.com/musicares.