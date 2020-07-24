ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — A bat found outside an AT&T store in Anaheim on Sunday has tested positive for rabies, prompting Orange County health officials to warn the public about possible exposure to the disease.

“While human rabies is very rare, each possible exposure should be carefully evaluated,” the O.C. Health Care Agency said in a statement on Friday.

The bat was discovered Sunday morning at the entrance of the AT&T store at 131 E. Katella Ave. Suite #20. Anyone who believes they may have had contact with the bat is asked to call the HCA’s Epidemiology program at (714) 834-8180.

Rabies is spread by the bite of an infected animal or, rarely, from a scratch if the animal’s saliva gets into the scratch, according to the statement.

“Bats have very small teeth, and their bites may go unnoticed,” the statement said. “Most cases of human rabies in the United States in recent years have resulted from bat strains of rabies.”

If exposure to rabies could have occurred, there is a safe and effective treatment to prevent rabies from developing, health officials said.

The agency also provided some other tips to prevent rabies exposure:

— Avoid all contact with wild animals

— Vaccinate all cats and dogs against rabies

— Do not sleep with open unscreened windows or doors

— If bats are seen inside the house or other structure, close off the area and contact animal control. Once the bat(s) have been removed, close off any areas allowing entrance into the house

— Do not leave pet food outside where it will attract wild animals

— Immediately wash all animal bites with soap and water, being sure to flush the wound well, then contact your doctor

— Report all animal exposures to your Animal Control program

— Obey leash laws

— Report stray animals to your Animal Control program