LA PUENTE (CBSLA) — The city of La Puente announced Friday that it was offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the shooting death of a 10-year-old boy.
According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Enrique Sebastian Falcon was shot at killed while riding in a family vehicle near the intersection of Hacienda Boulevard and Amar Road in La Puente on May 17 at about 9:15 p.m.
Anyone with information about the fatal shooting was encouraged to call LASD Det. Bailey at 323-890-5500. Information can be provided anonymously by calling 800-222-8477.