CLAREMONT (CBSLA) — A salon in Claremont has taken their services outdoors to stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic.
Customers at Treatment Skin Boutique can now get their facials on the business’s front lawn.
Under Gov. Newsom’s amended guidance, salons are able to perform certain procedures outdoors as long as they stick to the rules in place.
“We really just want to provide safe services for our clients, make sure our staff is employed, keep them working, keep them getting paychecks,” Treatment Skin Boutique owner Erin Jensen.
“We just figured out that we could do both of those really safely.”
The salon can only have three clients at a time and offers 30-minute facials, microdermabrasion, and chemical peels.
All employees also must wear PPE and sanitize the area frequently.