RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — A dispatcher, a mom and a police officer together helped save a teenage boy’s life in Riverside, and effort was all caught on video.
A mom in Riverside had called 911, frantic because she had come home from the store on July 8 to find her 16-year-old son passed out, not breathing, and without a pulse.
For three minutes, dispatcher Olivia Santos walked the boy’s mom through CPR and sent Riverside police Officer Matthew Rhoades to the home. Rhoades’ body-worn camera showed the tense moments he pumped the boy’s chest, and instructed the mother on when to breath.
After about a minute, the boy began breathing again.
Firefighters also responded to the scene to help the boy.
Police say the boy has made a full recovery.