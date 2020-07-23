VENTURA (CBSLA) — Ventura County’s 12 libraries and their computers are being made available to people who need help completing the 2020 census.

Anyone who would like to use a Ventura County library computer just to complete the census can call one of the 12 locations to make a one-hour appointment. Access will be restricted only to the official 2020 Census page, where users will be able to complete the nine-question survey.

Walk-ups will be accommodated only if a computer is available.

“With the census being conducted primarily online now, a priority for our libraries has been to find a way to safely provide access to the internet for community members who have no other way to connect online and complete the survey,” Library Director Nancy Schram said in a statement. “There is still very much a ‘digital divide’ in the county.”

Anyone who uses a library computer to complete the census will be required to wear a mask and maintain a distance of up to six feet from all other users and staff. Visitors must present their Ventura County Library card at the time of their appointment, or let staff know if they do not have a library card. Restrooms and the library collections will not be available for public use during these appointments.

Most of the 12 branches can provide access on weekdays from 1 to 6 p.m. Foster, Hill Road, Ojai and Prueter libraries will offer hours on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.