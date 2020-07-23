LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside and San Bernardino counties both reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Thursday, while Ventura County reported more cases.
Riverside County health officials reported 831 newly confirmed cases and 20 more fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 32,813 cases and 637 deaths. Of those who had contracted the illness, health officials reported 11,514 had recovered.
There were 534 confirmed coronavirus patients hospitalized Thursday, with 155 being treated in intensive care units.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 410 newly confirmed cases and 21 more fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 26,185 cases and 358 deaths. Of those who had contracted the illness, an estimated 16,981 had recovered.
There were 607 confirmed coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Monday, with 190 in intensive care units.
Ventura County officials reported 107 newly confirmed cases, bringing the countywide total to 6,156 cases. Of those who had contracted the illness, 3,360 had recovered, 2,733 were under active quarantine and 63 had died.
There were 88 confirmed coronavirus patients hospitalized Thursday, with 18 being treated in intensive care units.
As of Thursday evening, 341,567 Riverside County residents, 222,911 San Bernardino County residents and 100,289 Ventura County residents had been tested.