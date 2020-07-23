LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson is returning to the ring for the first time in 14 years.

The 54-year-old boxing legend announced Thursday that he will fight a fellow former heavyweight champion, 51-year-old Roy Jones Jr., on Sept. 12 at Dignity Health Sports Arena in Carson.

The eight-round exhibition fight has been sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission, Tyson said in a news release through his Legends Only League.

The fight will be broadcast on pay per view as well as on the social video app Triller.

There’s no word yet on how much each boxer is expected to get paid for the fight, or how much the PPV will cost.

It’s also unclear if the fight will be held with spectators. The boxing stadium seats about 8,000.

Tyson has been teasing the possibility of a comeback for several months, posting videos of his workouts to social media.

Tyson, who last fought in 2006, became the youngest heavyweight champion ever at the age of 20 and the first ever to hold the WBA, WBC and IBF titles simultaneously.

Jones Jr., who last fought in 2017, won titles at multiple weight levels and in 2003, became the first boxer ever to become a middleweight champion and go on to be a heavyweight champion. He has held seven belts including the WBC, WBA, IBF, IBO, NABF, WBF and IBA light heavyweight.