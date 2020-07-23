LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Starting next week, all healthcare facilities in Long Beach will be required to provide COVID-19 tests for all symptomatic people and asymptomatic people that may have been exposed, the city announced Thursday.
“I look forward to expanding our testing capacity by adding all healthcare facilities to the list of locations at which individuals can get tested in Long Beach,” Mayor Robert Garcia said.
According to city officials, the testing expansion will help identify people infected with the virus and ensure they are isolated and cared for, as well as help prevent them from spreading the virus to others.
The new health order will take effect on July 31.
