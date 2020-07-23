LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — With many local businesses still unable to operate due to the governor’s orders, some have found creative ways to keep their doors open.

One option is to meet the needs of working parents struggling to find options with schools going online.

Releve Studios owner Jodi Schilling spent years building her dream dance studio in Northridge, only to open weeks before the pandemic hit.

“I’ve never felt such a burden to have 22 instructors relying on me to bring in money when we are closed down,” Schilling said.

Schilling, a mother of two, said saving her life’s dream came to her in a dream.

“In a dream, I thought ‘I have a great space, I have instructors that know what they are doing and are great with kids. I could help my community out by developing a kids club,'” Schilling said.

Starting next month, Releve Dance Studio will host two learning pods for elementary-aged kids. There will be 12 students in each cohort, who won’t intermingle.

The kids will be six feet apart, have their temperatures checked, and wear masks.

“They will come and do their regular schoolwork during the day,” Schilling said. “They’ll log on via zoom or whatever application their school is using and my instructors will assist in that online education.”

The hours would be the same as the school day, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

At Miss Shannon’s Sewing Studio in Valley Village, owner Shannon Albright is pivoting her business as well.

“There were days when I was literally just on my couch thinking ‘what am I going do, what am I going to do?'” Albright said.

Albright is now offering up her studio for $100 to $150 per day for parents to hold a learning pod of four to six students.

“We can use this as a workspace or classroom because there is plenty of room for social distancing,” she said.

Both Releve Studios and Miss Shannon’s Studio are able to stay open because they’ve been designated as a day camp.

They both must adhere to social distancing and other state and local guidelines.

Schilling said she has protocols in place should a child or staff member get sick.

“In my mind, with these statistics, it’s not if, it’s when. So that is why we have two cohorts. If someone in a cohort becomes infected, we have to take a break for two weeks and they’ll have to submit negative tests to come back,” Schilling said.

At Releve Studios, the cost for the learning pod is $250 per child per week. Since they are here 6 and a half hours a day, that breaks down to about $7.50 and hour.