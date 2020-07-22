MALIBU (CBSLA) — All fall semester classes at Pepperdine University will be held online, school officials announced Wednesday.
School officials called the decision difficult but said it was based on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s guidance for colleges and universities to prohibit in-person instruction in the fall for much of California.
“This was not the decision we had hoped or planned to make,” President Jim Gash said in a statement. “Our faculty and staff and regents have worked tirelessly throughout the summer to prepare us for safe in-person instruction and on-campus housing.”
Gash said faculty have spent the summer “preparing to provide world-class academic instruction online.”
Classes will start Aug. 14 for the Caruso School of Law, Aug. 16 for the School of Public Policy, Aug. 17 for the Seaver College of Letters, Arts, and Sciences, Aug. 31 for the Graziadio Business School and Sept. 8 for the Graduate School of Education & Psychology.
Students are not permitted to be housed at Pepperdine’s Malibu campus but Gash said he expects the university will soon receive permission to “house students who can demonstrate a compelling hardship which necessitates residing in on-campus housing this fall.”
Students will receive “detailed communication” from their school’s dean specifically addressing housing, registration, schedules and other important information, Gash said.