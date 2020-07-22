Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A former teacher at Chaminade Middle School in Chatsworth has been arrested on suspicion of rape and unlawful sex with a minor.
Steven Clark, 48, was arrested Tuesday on several charges in connection with one victim., for crimes that happened in 2019. Los Angeles police say his bail has been set at $475,000.
Clark was previously employed as a teacher at Chaminade Middle School in Chatsworth.
Detectives are looking for any more victims who had not previously reported similar crimes involving Clark. Anyone with information about any such crimes or Clark can call Detective (818) 832-0609.