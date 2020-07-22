LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — California Attorney General Xavier Becerra Wednesday filed suit against a Los Angeles-based animal rescue and adoption agency for allegedly misleading donors and improperly soliciting donations.
The suit names Little Love Rescue and Brittany Littleton — the agency’s founder and director — alleging that the nonprofit sought donations without being registered with the Attorney General’s Registry of Charitable Trusts and misrepresented the condition of rescued animals in order to solicit donations through online platforms.
The suit alleges that Littleton misrepresented the condition of a dog named Luna, claiming that the animal needed spinal surgery when it did not. The suit also alleges that Littleton misled donors by falsely claiming that Little Love Rescue was tax exempt.
“Unfortunately, charity rip-offs abound,” Becerra said in a statement. “Brittany Littleton ran her operation for years without ever complying with the law. Today’s lawsuit should serve as a warning to other organizations seeking to operate as nonprofits and those using social media to fundraise — don’t expect to break the law and get away with it.”
The suit seeks to dissolve Little Love Rescue and prevent Littleton from operating any charitable corporation, organization or trust in California. Becerra also issued a cease-and-desist order prohibiting Little Love Rescue from soliciting donations.
Littleton could not immediately be reached for comment.
