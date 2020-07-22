HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) — Orange County investigators said Wednesday they have solved a 52-year-old cold case.

According to Huntington Beach Police Department Officer Angela Bennett, the rape and murder of an unidentified woman on March 14, 1968, at Newland Street and Yorktown Avenue, had gone unsolved until advances in DNA technology allowed investigators to identify the woman.

“The suspect remained unidentified as well for 52 years, but we never gave up hope,” Bennett said. “There were several leads we looked into over the past five decades and nothing came forward until we were able to use DNA to then utilize genealogy to build a family tree (for the victim).”

The victim was identified as Anita Piteau of Augusta, Maine. Bennett said she left Maine “in search of a different life, and she wanted to see Southern California.”

“This past weekend a few of us from Huntington Beach flew her remains to Maine and attended her funeral with surviving family members,” Bennett said.

Piteau had written one letter home after arriving in California, a letter Bennett said the family still had.

“She was never heard from again, so they didn’t know what happened,” Bennett said. “But they always looked for her and thought she was still alive. They never gave up hope, just like our investigators.”

Working with the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, police were also able to identify a suspect in the case. Johnny Chrisco died in 2015 and was buried in Washington state.

Bennett said “very little” was known about the suspect who was from Southern California.

