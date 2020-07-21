LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The coronavirus pandemic has created an even larger demand for healthcare workers and not just for those working in hospitals.

When it comes to in-home care, many positions still need to be filled.

While COVID-19 has had a tremendous impact on many, few have been hit as hard as the elderly.

Many of these elderly citizens have pre-existing conditions that require care, but going to a care facility or even a doctor is not as simple as it used to be.

Carrie Bianco is the executive director of Always Best Care, an in-home care provider that specializes in seniors.

“Nobody wants to be in a skilled nursing facility,” said Bianco. “Nobody wants to go to assisted living they’ve been in there home for years, they want to remain in their homes and we make that possible.”

“We’re doing everything from companionship, to end of life hospice. So, in a nutshell, they need to be able to handle transitioning from wheelchair to bed to back or just mobility assitance, and then the personal care that goes along with that,” Bianco said.

Bianco said that training is available and that the need for caregivers is greater than ever.

“We hire at least 100 people per month and it doesn’t have anything to do with skills, but it has to do with your heart. If you don’t have compassion and this wanting to be with older people, forget about it,” she said.

To apply, visit alwaysbettercarehomehealth.com.