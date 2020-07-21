ALHAMBRA (CBSLA) — Some salon and barbershop owners have begun to set up their stations in parking lots after the state gave permission to reopen outside with limited services.

When barbershop owner Sam Artino found out Monday that hair salons and barbershops would be allowed to move their services outdoors, the 78-year-old wasted no time setting up canopies and his chair in his building’s parking lot.

Since 5 a.m. this morning, the cutting and clipping at Sam’s Barber Shop in Alhambra has been non-stop.

“At my age, you go with the flow,” Artino said. “I’ve been through a lot in my years, I’ve been cutting hair 62 years. Little stuff like this doesn’t bother me.”

The governor’s order allows limited services like cuts and blowouts, nothing that would require customers to go inside.

Artino feels fortunate that unlike salon owners whose businesses depend largely on color or chemical services, he can start cutting hair and catching up with customers.

“I called him right away and made an appointment, it was very exciting. Feels a lot nice having your hair cut,” said customer Nick Glorioso.

Artino says over the past few months, his landlord cut his rent in half and now lets him use the parking lot.

Just like he’s always done, Artino says he constantly sanitizes and makes sure everyone is wearing a mask. He says moving outside hasn’t been too much of an inconvenience.

“The only thing really is that I have a vacuum system in the shop and I can’t use it out here and also I have to go in-between haircuts and wash my inside my shop because I don’t have running water here. Other than that, it’s business as usual,” Artino said.

“It’s not too bad, aside from the heat,” Glorioso said. “Everything else is fine. I’m as comfortable out here as I was in there.”

Artino says thanks to his godson and a loyal community, he’s able to pick up his scissors again. He hopes others in his business will get the same kind of support.

“It would be nice if people would just got their favorite hair cutters or barbers, or whoever’s out of work, and send them a check,” Artino said.

“Pay for your haircut a year in advance, pay for your haircut six months in advance, you know? Give them a little money now that they need it.”