LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A local congresswoman is apparently keeping a close eye on law enforcement amid increasing tensions between police and people of color.
Rep. Maxine Waters was driving around her Los Angeles district last Friday when she saw deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department pull over a Black driver during a burglary investigation.
She was then captured on cell phone camera confronting the deputies after pulling over her SUV.
“They stopped a brother, so I stopped to see what they were doing,” Waters says in the video. “They said I’m in the wrong place, and that they’re going to give me a ticket. That’s OK, as long as I watch them.”
Ultimately, the chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee received only a warning after refusing to sign the citation.
The driver who was initially pulled over was also released with a warning.