SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) — A Los Angeles man faces charges of assaulting a police officer after allegedly throwing a 40-ounce glass bottle at the head of an officer during protests in Santa Monica.
Santa Monica police obtained an arrest warrant Friday for 38-year-old Drew Miller after identifying him as the man who threw a full 40-ounce glass bottle at the back of the head of a police officer during civil unrest and rioting on May 31, according to Lt. Joseph Cortez.
The bottle had shattered on the officer’s helmet, and the officer was injured.
Miller is being held on $500,000 bail and is scheduled to make his first court appearance Tuesday.
Santa Monica police say they continue to investigate crimes committed during protests on May 31. Tips can be shared by calling (310) 458-8451 or emailed to crimetips@smgov.net.