SYLMAR (CBSLA) — A Bridge Home facility opened Monday in the San Fernando Valley to house 85 homeless women in the area.

“The Arroyo” shelter in Sylmar is located in a former armory previously owned by the state of California at 12860 Arroyo St. and will be operated by the nonprofit LA Family Housing.

“Four years ago, it was (Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority’s) ad hoc committee on women experiencing homelessness that shed light on the unique experiences and trauma women face while living unsheltered,” said Stephanie Klasky-Gamer, president and CEO of LA Family Housing.

“This beautiful haven of The Arroyo, which will have an entirely female-identified staff, is designed to nurture and lift up the women living here.”

The new facility offers gardens, a yoga studio, art therapy programs and mental health support to help the women transition to permanent supportive housing, along with 15 beds for recuperative care with services operated by Serenity Care Health.

“I’m proud that in a community like Sylmar … where so many women and families continue to struggle, that here we will provide these safe havens that will get them back on their feet and off the streets,” said Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez.

The city plans to open two dozen A Bridge Home facilities in Los Angeles by the end of July, with a total of 1,800 transitional beds, Mayor Eric Garcetti said.

Two A Bridge Home facilities are set to open next week, Garcetti said.

“This is a place to stabilize, to breathe, to bring your pets and your possessions, if necessary, a place to be able to get the services you need,” Garcetti said.

