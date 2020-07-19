LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Protesters gathered in the Silver Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles on Sunday in memory of a Trader Joe’s employee who was killed nearly two years ago during a hostage situation.
The deadly shootout happened on July 21, 2018, at the Trader Joe’s on Hyperion Avenue.
The Los Angeles Police Department was pursuing armed suspect Gene Atkins, who later crashed a vehicle outside the grocery store and ran inside, where he exchanged fire with police.
One of the LAPD officer’s bullets hit Trader Joe’s manager Melyda “Mely” Corado, who was inside the store at the time.
Protesters on Sunday marched through the neighborhood in Corado’s memory and called for police officers to be held accountable in her death.
The “March for Mely” protest started around 2 p.m. from city hall to the Trader Joe’s location.