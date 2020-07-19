CYPRESS (CBSLA) – Horse racing regulators are holding a special meeting Monday to consider suspending the license of Los Alamitos Race Course after this year’s rash of horse deaths.

The California Horse Racing Board placed the track on probation earlier this month and gave it ten days to produce a plan to address the deaths or have its license to hold races suspended.

Twenty-one horses have been fatally injured there due to racing or training, and another ten died of gastrointestinal and other types of illnesses.

“There has to be a thorough review” of why the horses died, said Gregory L. Ferraro, chairman of the CHRB. “I think there is a culture there with the veterinarians and trainers pushing the envelope.”

The chairman said Los Alamitos must come up with a “feasible plan”to address the issues related to the fatalities by Monday’s meeting.

“If they don’t come up with a plan in 10 days, we’re putting them on notice that we will suspend their license,” Ferraro said.

Track officials released a broad outline of their plan on Friday, which included enhancement of practices in six specific areas: training, pre-race procedures, an entry review panel, post-incident assessments, equine illness and recovery, and rules and conditions.

Ed Allred, owner and CEO of Los Alamitos Race Course, said the plan would be implemented immediately, but he also expressed his hope that the plan would be further improved through comments from the industry and the board.

