LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man was caught on camera spitting at two people during a verbal altercation, sparking coronavirus fears.

“It really shows how much they really don’t care about what’s happening and about what everyone’s going through,” said Josylin Acosta.

Acosta and Tyler Stinson, who were at Glassell Park, said a man was yelling at two kids and an elderly woman whose off-leash dog was roughhousing with the man’s dog, who was also off-leash.

When Acosta and Stinson tried to intervene and stop the man from cursing at the kids, they said he spat at them three times and at one point pulled out what appeared to be a pocket knife.

“The way he took out and the way this conversation was going obviously he’s insinuating he’s going to do something especially when someone says you are about to get hurt and there’s staring at you and inching closer. If someone is willing to spit on you, they’re also willing to do something as stupid as maybe stabbing you,” Stinson said.

Acosta said she sees the kids and their grandmother at the park nearly every day around the same time.

She and Stinson, who were eventually able to safely leave the park, said they were particularly appalled that the man spat on them during the coronavirus pandemic, where contact with potentially contaminated body fluids could cause serious illness.

No further details were immediately available about the incident.