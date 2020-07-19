NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – The late Los Angeles Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant posthumously received the 72nd Los Angeles Area Emmy Governors Award for his work beyond the basketball court.
Composer John Williams presented and accepted the award on behalf of the Bryant family during Saturday’s virtual ceremony, which originated from the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences’ Saban Media Center in North Hollywood.
The famed “Star Wars” composer was a close friend of Bryant and scored Bryant’s Oscar-winning 2017 animated short film, “Dear Basketball,” which the Lakers legend wrote and narrated.
The award is presented to an individual, company, or organization that has made an outstanding, innovative and visionary achievement in the arts, sciences or management of television, as well as a substantial contribution to the greater Los Angeles area.
Bryant, who was nominated by Spectrum SportsNet, was selected by the Television Academy’s Los Angeles Area Governors Award committee.
Bryant, 41, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others were killed on Jan. 26 when their helicopter crashed into the hills of Calabasas.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)