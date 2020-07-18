CORONA (CBSLA) — A convicted sex offender who reportedly calls himself Mr. RTK for “rape, torture, kill,” stayed temporarily in the city of Corona after his release from a mental health hospital.

59-year-old Cary Jay Smith was released on Tuesday from a state psychiatric facility after 21 years.

He was first admitted in 1999 after his wife gave authorities a letter she said he wrote detailing sex acts he fantasized about having with a 7-year-old boy.

Smith was required to register as a sex offender after pleading guilty to a 1985 misdemeanor sexual offense involving a child. That registration requirement was removed in 2005, prompting officials and locals to urge the governor to reinstate it.

For now, Smith is not required to register as a sex offender and was expected to return to living in Orange County.

The Corona Police Department said Saturday on Twitter that he was in the area, prompting responses of outrage from residents.

“Mr. Smith is not on any form of supervised release or required to register as a sex offender. Smith can move around without restrictions,” the police said.

Police said in an update hours later that Smith has moved out of Corona. It is unclear where he will be next.

More than 12,000 people have signed a Change.org petition demanding for Smith to be registered again as a sex offender so people will be aware if he is in their community.