LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Residents in Los Angeles who have been financially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic have until midnight to apply for assistance paying their rent.

Applications for the Los Angeles Emergency Renters Assistance Subsidy Program will be accepted online until 11:59 p.m.

Renters can apply at hcidla.lacity.org. People with limited online access can call the application hotline at 844-944-1868 between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. People with hearing or speech impairments can call 844-325-1398.

The program is open to all renters, regardless of immigration status, and will provide a grant up to $1,000 per month, with a maximum grant of $2,000 per household. The subsidy will be paid directly to the tenant’s landlord on behalf of the tenant.

The Housing and Community Investment Department of Los Angeles said it had received more than 180,000 applications for the program since the application window opened Monday. However, there is only enough funding to assist 50,000 households.

Applicants who receive the subsidy will be selected randomly and must meet the following criteria:

Reside in multifamily rental units in the city of Los Angeles.

Have proof of their tenancy.

Have a total household income of all adults, 18 years of age or older, living in the home is at or below 80% of area median income level prior to March 13.

Be able to provide documentation that they have suffered a loss or reduction of income due to COVID-19.

Applicants will be updated on the status of their application within 10 days.

The $103 million program is being called the largest coronavirus-related emergency rental assistance program in the nation. The majority of the funds — $100 million — come from the city’s federal CARES Act stimulus money.

