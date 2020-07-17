LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Actress and singer Tamar Braxton was hospitalized Friday morning with stable vital signs after being found unresponsive inside a downtown Los Angeles apartment.
Braxton was found Thursday by her boyfriend, David Adefeso around 9:45 p.m. at the Ritz Carlton Residences at 900 W. Olympic Blvd.
Adefeso said Braxton was “unresponsive” and had been drinking and taken an unknown amount of prescription pills, The Blast reported.
Police confirmed to The Blast they received a call of a 43-year-old woman with a medical emergency listed as a “possible overdose” and an investigation was underway.
Braxton and Adefeso host a YouTube show together called “Coupled & Quarantined,” which was scheduled to air Thursday night.
A message was posted on their channel that read, “Hello Y’all, Unfortunately, Your girl Tamar is under the weather today and not feeling well so we need to postpone today’s show (Don’t worry it’s not COVID). We’re sad because we had a great show lined up for you today, but next week’s show is going to be even bigger and better. So sorry for the inconvenience, we know many of you look forward to the show every week. we’ll make it up to you next week.”
