Comments
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Police are searching for the driver of a Dodge Charger wanted in a deadly hit-and-run in South Los Angeles late Thursday night.
A male pedestrian was struck and killed in the area of Vernon Avenue and San Pedro Street at about 10:40 p.m., according to Los Angeles police.
The victim was rushed by ambulance to a hospital, where he died. His name was not released.
The suspect was last speeding east on Vernon Street.
There was no immediate description of the driver. The suspect’s vehicle was described as a light-colored 2011 to 2015 model Dodge Charger with damage to the undercarriage.
The exact circumstances of the crash were not disclosed. Its unclear if investigators have obtained any surveillance video of the crash.