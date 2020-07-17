Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – At least 12 people were taken into custody following a police raid on an illegal gambling ring in Northridge Thursday night.
Los Angeles police served a search warrant a home at Lindley Avenue and Parthenia Street sometime before 10 p.m.
Marked and unmarked LAPD patrol cars swarmed the area. Police later confirmed that vice detectives were busting an illegal gambling operation.
Aerial footage from Sky2 showed at least 12 people being detained. Its unclear how many of those will be actually charged.
The details of the case were not disclosed.