LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The health care field has become more important than ever in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, and one hospital group is looking to fill hundreds of positions across the Southland.
“We have over 700 positions open here in our organization spanning from Orange County, Greater Los Angeles, all the way up to Palmdale, Glendale,” Lisa Joins, Keck Medicine of USC human resources executive director, said.
Joins said Keck was not only looking to hire for its Southern California medical offices, but also at its three hospitals — Keck Hospital, Norris Hospital and Verdugo Hills Hospital — which are in need of people to fill a variety of roles.
“Administrative-level positions, nursing positions,” she said. “We have LVN roles, IT, billing, finance, the whole gamut of positions that would be available in any industry, we have here at Keck Medicine of USC.”
Those interested in entry-level positions will need at least a high school diploma or a GED, and the starting pay is $15 per hour. Among the perks of working for KECK USC is that those who get into USC could potentially go to school for free, Joins said.
“We look for people who have energy, people who want to make a difference,” she said. “We’re a great place to work, and we welcome everyone who would love to apply.”
More information about careers at Keck Medicine of USC can be found online.
I’am made $84, 8254 so far this year working online and I’m a full time student. Im using an online business. Here what I do,.for more information simply open this link thank you… . Read More