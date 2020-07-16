LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Nearly 9% of USC students tested for COVID-19 tested positive last week, up from 5% a week earlier.
USC Student Health issued a memo that said of 304 students tested between July 5-12, 27 were positive for COVID-19. One employee of 55 tested was also positive.
According to the Daily Trojan, a memo from the university’s Chief Health Officer Dr. Sarah Van Orman blamed the growing positivity rate among students on congregate living environments and gatherings, particularly those held during the Fourth of July weekend. She also said the employee who tested positive failed to adhere to social distancing guidelines during meal breaks.
None of the transmission among students happened to those currently living in residence halls, she said.
Students who have been exposed have been contacted and isolated, Dr. Van Orman said. She also urged against gatherings or travel during the semester, and for continued vigilance with wearing face masks and maintaining physical distancing.
Meanwhile, the university is also making an effort to cut down on the number of students living on campus by offering them $4,000 in financial aid for the fall and spring semesters if staying home. The undergrads who are being offered this particular aid are those who would have received room and board.