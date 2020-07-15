There are some pantry staples that arguably get more play than others. You’re likely to reach for those cans of tomatoes and bag of rice long before diving into that mystery bag of beans buried in the back of your cabinet. But there’s one pantry staple that’s ready for its time in the spotlight: mayonnaise.

Related Reading: The Only 3 Tips You Need to (Finally!) Master an Omelet

“The Duke’s Mayonnaise Cookbook,” by Ashley Strickland Freeman, a cookbook author and recipe developer, is here to convince you to put in mayonnaise in just about anything. You’ll soon learn that mayonnaise isn’t simply reserved for tuna salad; in fact, you’ll be whisking mayo into the likes of homemade pie crust, miso-glazed salmon, and even chocolate cake (yes, this is totally a thing!). At the end of the day, mayonnaise is simply an emulsification of eggs, oil, acid (like vinegar or lemon), and sometimes mustard: all very simple, versatile ingredients we all use in our everyday cooking anyway.

Keep reading for a recipe on making the fluffiest scrambled eggs, courtesy of the great Alton Brown. It all comes down to whisking in a dousing of mayonnaise, which results in incredibly creamy scrambled eggs—you’ll never even guess there’s mayo in there (after all, mayo is, at its core, just more egg yolks). And don’t just stop there: Feel free to get creative with those scrambled eggs, folding in shredded cheese, bacon, vegetables, and herbs. They’ll be so fluffy everyone will be asking for your secret.

And while Duke’s Mayonnaise—a Southern-born mayo—is recommended for these recipes, you can substitute with your favorite as well.

Secret Ingredient Scrambled Eggs Recipe

I learned this trick from Alton Brown: Whisk a little mayonnaise into eggs before scrambling them, and they’ll come out super creamy and fluffy. So, I tried it and am a believer. For a heartier dish, scramble the eggs, then fold in your favorite add-ins, such as shredded Cheddar cheese, crumbled bacon, or sautéed vegetables.

Secret Ingredient Scrambled Eggs Serves: 4 INGREDIENTS 8 large eggs

1⁄4 cup Duke’s Mayonnaise

1⁄4 teaspoon salt

1⁄4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

2 tablespoons salted butter

2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives INSTRUCTIONS Whisk together the eggs, mayonnaise, salt, and pepper in a medium bowl. Melt the butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium- high heat. Add the egg mixture. Cook, stirring occasionally with a spatula to create large curds. Cook until the eggs are firm but still creamy. Sprinkle with the chives before serving.

Amy Schulman is an associate editor at Chowhound. She is decidedly pro-chocolate.