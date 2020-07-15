LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The FBI is seeking the arrest of a Los Angeles man accused in a murder from more than 20 years ago.
49-year-old Saul Aguilar, Jr. — also known by the aliases Marcelo Aguilar Garcia, Sal Aguilar, Saul Avila, Sal Fernando Avila and Sal Fernando — is suspected of shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend in December 1997.
A state arrest warrant was issued in January 1998 after Aguilar was charged with murder. Aguilar was also charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution and a federal arrest warrant was issued in June 1998.
The FBI said in a statement that Aguilar is reportedly a heavy methamphetamine user. Aguilar was born in Los Angeles but also has ties to Mexicali, Mexico.
Aguilar is described as a Hispanic male, about 5’7″ and 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has the following tattoos: the name “Surenos”, a man and a woman, and an Aztec warrior on his back, the name “Saul” on his chest, and the name “Aguilar” on his stomach.
Aguilar should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him or has information about his whereabouts is encouraged to call their local FBI office or the nearest U.S. embassy or consulate.