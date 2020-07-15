LANCASTER (CBSLA) – Three suspects in a shooting at a Lancaster gas station early Wednesday morning that left a woman in critical condition were arrested in Anaheim following a short pursuit.

The woman was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, and a 1-year-old boy who was with her at the time was uninjured.

Sheriff’s deputies initially reported the child was a 3-year-old boy, but later confirmed the child’s age.

The shooting took place just before 1 a.m. at a Mobil gas station in the 800 block of East Avenue I, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies arrived to find a woman in her 20s wounded in the driver’s seat of the SUV, the sheriff’s department said.

The woman was rushed by ambulance to a neraby hospital, where she was being treated for her injuries, the sheriff’s department said. The child, who was seated in a car seat in the back of the SUV, was not injured.

A preliminary investigation determined that the woman was the victim of a robbery by two men and one woman in their 20s, the sheriff’s department said, and deputies said they recovered evidence from the shooting while executing a search warrant.

The relationship between the child and the woman was not immediately known, but the sheriff’s department said the child was later picked up by his father.

